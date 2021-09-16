Sober mom films powerful TikTok about what 'children of addicts' need

A mom of three filmed an emotional video about sobriety in the lives of children, and now her powerful message is going viral.Mom and recovery advocate Brittany Jade (@brittanyjade___) gained 2.3 million views when she posted her impactful video online.After years of struggling with her sobriety and temporarily losing custody of her three children, Brittany got sober on Feb.

9, 2020.Since then, she's been inspiring her followers on TikTok to talk openly and honestly about addiction, recovery and sobriety .In one of her most viral videos, Brittany captures the fear her children carry with them and the unique needs they have.Hundreds of TikTokers shared their emotional reactions to Brittany's video in the comment section