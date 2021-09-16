Department of Justice Announces New Laws to Hold Police to a 'Higher Standard'

Department of Justice, Announces New Laws, to Hold Police to a 'Higher Standard'.

On September 14, the Justice Department announced that federal law enforcement officers will be banned from using neck restraints during arrests.

They will also be prohibited from using no-knock entries while executing warrants.

CNN reports the decision is part of an ongoing focus on police accountability at local, state and federal levels.

According to CNN, the use of neck restraints and no-knock warrants have resulted in high-profile deaths in recent years.

Those deaths have prompted calls to hold officers accountable for misconduct and prevent incidents of police brutality against citizens.

Since May 2020, 47 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted 390 new laws that address policing policy.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), all 50 states and D.C.

Have collectively introduced 3,120 laws during that period, although not all were enacted.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), all 50 states and D.C.

Have collectively introduced 3,120 laws during that period, although not all were enacted.

These laws address the proper restraint of suspects, how warrants are served, the duty of officers to intervene, and body camera requirements.

These laws address the proper restraint of suspects, how warrants are served, the duty of officers to intervene, and body camera requirements.

A total of 24 states have restricted or banned the use of chokeholds and other neck restraints between May 2020 and May 2021.

11 states have made changes to no-knock warrants in that time period, including Virginia, Illinois and Massachusetts, according to the NCSL