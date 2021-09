Rosé Made History With Her First Trip to the Met Gala

Director: Keenan MacWilliam DP: Frank Apollonio, Xavi Portillo Editor: Marina Barham Supervising Producer: Jordin Rocchi Producer, On-Set: Shaquille Romblay AC: Alex Beebe, Tomi Heady Audio: Dylan Lappin Filmed on Location: The Peninsula New York VP, Digital Video Programming and Development: Robert Semmer Entertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio Kletnoy Director of Content: Tara Homeri Showrunner: Lila Benaissa Production Manager: Emily Yates Post-Production Manager: Marco Glinbizzi Production Coordinator: Kit Fogarty