Nicki Minaj Calls Out White House for Saying She Wasn't Invited to Visit to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines

Nicki Minaj is furious.

The rapper went on Instagram Live to vent in a 14-minute rant Wednesday (Sept.

14) after the White House denied her claim that she was invited there to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines after she tweeted unsubstantiated claims about the shots' potential side effects.