Listen: it's today's reality that EVERYTHING, and I mean EVERYTHING, gets caught on camera.
So even if you think you got away with no one seeing your slip up, you're wrong!
The camera caught you!
Listen: it's today's reality that EVERYTHING, and I mean EVERYTHING, gets caught on camera.
So even if you think you got away with no one seeing your slip up, you're wrong!
The camera caught you!
Department of Justice, Announces New Laws, to Hold Police to a 'Higher Standard'.
On September 14, the Justice Department..
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has launched a new tool that will turn your vaccination card into a QR code that can be..