Why you shouldn't worry about pooping once a day | Jen Gunter

You may have heard that you should be pooping once a day -- but that's a load of crap, says Dr. Jen Gunter.

From the enzymes in your mouth to the nutrient-absorbing power of your large intestine, she journeys through the digestive tract to explain why it's okay to poop at your own pace -- and shares the many regulating benefits of a fiber-rich diet.

For more on how your body works, tune in weekly to her podcast Body Stuff with Dr. Jen Gunter, from the TED Audio Collective.