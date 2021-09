Why you don't need 8 glasses of water a day | Jen Gunter

You know the old rule that you need to drink eight glasses of water every day?

It's simply a myth, says Dr. Jen Gunter.

In this episode, she explains the amazing way your kidneys keep your system in balance -- and how you can really tell if you're dehydrated.

