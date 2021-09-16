Sigourney Weaver On ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Sigourney Weaver stops by ET Canada’s festival lounge at the Shangri-La Hotel Toronto to talk about the TIFF premiere of “The Good House”.
The actress also discusses her forthcoming role in the hotly anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.
Sigourney Weaver stops by ET Canada’s festival lounge at the Shangri-La Hotel Toronto to talk about the TIFF premiere of “The Good House”.
The actress also discusses her forthcoming role in the hotly anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.
She may be premiering her new drama "The Good House" at TIFF but Sigourney Weaver is also excited for fans to see her return as..
Check out the official trailer for the comedy movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman. It stars Paul Rudd, Mckenna..