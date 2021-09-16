Sigourney Weaver On ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
Sigourney Weaver On ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Sigourney Weaver stops by ET Canada’s festival lounge at the Shangri-La Hotel Toronto to talk about the TIFF premiere of “The Good House”.

The actress also discusses her forthcoming role in the hotly anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.