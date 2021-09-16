10 Amazing Facts About Bicycles

10 Amazing Facts , About Bicycles.

1.

The term “bicycle” was not introduced until the 1860s, when it was coined in France.

2.

Before this, bicycles were mostly referred to as velocipedes.

.

3.

Today, there are over 1 billion bicycles currently being used all around the world.

4.

Over 100 million new bicycles are manufactured each year.

5.

The United Kingdom is home to over 20 million bicycles.

6.

China boasts over half a billion bikes.

7.

In the Netherlands, 30% of all trips are taken on a bicycle.

8.

Seven out of eight Dutch people over the age of 15 own a bike.

.

9.

In the United States, bicycles are used for less than one percent of all urban trips.

10.

Bicycles save over 238 million gallons of gas every year