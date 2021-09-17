Karen Dalton In My Own Time Movie

Karen Dalton In My Own Time Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Blues and folk singer Karen Dalton was a prominent figure in 1960s New York.

Idolized by Bob Dylan and Nick Cave, Karen discarded the traditional trappings of success and led an unconventional life until her early death.

Since most images of Karen have been lost or destroyed, the documentary uses Karen’s dulcet melodies and interviews with loved ones to build a rich portrait of this singular woman and her hauntingly beautiful voice.

Directed by Robert Yapkowitz & Richard Peete Produced by Traci Carlson & Richard Peete