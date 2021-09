BETWEEN WAVES Movie Clip - I CAN EXPLAIN

BETWEEN WAVES Movie Clip - I CAN EXPLAIN - Plot synopsis: Jamie is haunted by inter-dimensional visits from her presumed dead lover Isaac.

He persuades her to join him in this parallel dimension.

Straddling a fine line between enlightenment and madness, how far will Jamie go before she's in too deep.

Release Date: September 21, 2021 (VOD & Digital) Directed By: Virginia Abramovich Written By: Virginia Abramovich, Katherine Andrews Produced By: Virginia Abramovich, Alex Jordan Starring: Fiona Graham (Muscle), Luke Robinson (The Boys), Stacey Bernstein, Sebastian Deery, Edwige Jean-Pierre Distributor: Trinity Creative Partnership Production Company: Jordan Entertainment Genre: Sci-Fi/Drama/Romance Rating: N/A Language: English Runtime: 100 minutes