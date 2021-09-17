Hang 'Em High Movie (1968) - Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens, Ed Begley

Hang 'Em High Movie (1968) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: After a gang of men unsuccessfully attempts to lynch him for a cattle rustling crime he did not commit, Jed Cooper (Clint Eastwood) is saved by marshal Dave Bliss (Ben Johnson) and judge Adam Fenton (Pat Hingle).

The lawmen offer him a job as a federal marshal with the caveat that he not abuse his new power to seek revenge against his tormentors.

But, when Cooper finds that some of the men who attacked him are involved in another set of crimes, he fights to bring them to justice.

Directed By: Ted Post written by Leonard Freeman and Mel Goldberg.

It stars Clint Eastwood as Jed Cooper, an innocent man who survives a lynching; Inger Stevens as a widow who helps him; Ed Begley as the leader of the gang that lynched Cooper; and Pat Hingle as the judge who hires him as a U.S. Marshal.