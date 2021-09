McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate

THE TWO MAJOR PARTY CANDIDATESFOR GOVERNOR OF VIRGINIA METTONIGHT IN A DEBATE RIGHT HEREON CBS-6.REPUBLICAN GLENNYOUNGKIN AND DEMOCRAT TERRYMCAULIFFE ANSWERED QUESTIONSFROM MODERATOR SUSANPAGE AS WELL FROM OUR CANDACEBURNS AND POLITICALANAYLST DR.BOB HOLSWORTH WHOWERE PANELISTS.<NATS OF DISCORD: SAT14-19204:47- 4:50 "SUSAN COULD IRESPOND TO THAT?" "THANK YOU"THE FIRST AND SO FAR ONLYSCHEDULED DEBATE BETWEEN THE OTWMAJOR PARTY CANDIDATESRUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF VIRGINIAGOT HEATED AT TIMES.<SAT14-1935 3:22- 3:26 "THE$2.6 BILLION...IT'S MY TURN."BUT THEY MARKED THEIRDIFFERENCES ON THE MAJOR ISSUESSUCH AS VACCINE MANDATES.<SAT14-1905 00:57-1:13,MCAULIFFE "I'VE CALLED FOREMPLOYERS TO MANDATE OF THEIREMPLOYEES.I'VE CALLED FOR EVERYONE WHOWORKS IN AHOSPITAL TO BE VACCINATED.I'VECALLED FOR EVERY INDIVIDUAL WHOWORKS AT A LONG TERM CAREFACILITY OR A NURSING HOME.EERVYBODY WHO WORKS IN K 12.EVERYBODY WHO ATTENDS HIHEGRED." <SAT14-1900 3:58- 4:12,YOUNGKIN "I HAV BEEEN ASTRONG, STRONG ADVOCATE FOREVERYONE TO GET THE VACCINE.I DOBELIEVE THAT INDIVIDUALS SHOULDBE ALLOWED TO MAKE THAT DECISIONON THEIR OWN.BUT THAT'S WHY I LAUNCHED APUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT TOENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO GET THEVACCINE.." AND ON CLIMATECHANGEPARTICULARLY WHETHER A RECENTVIRGINIA LAW PLEDGING TOREACH ZERO EMISSIONS BY 2050 WASA GOOD IDEA.<SAT14-1915 1:00- 1:1, 8YOUNGKIN"WE CAN TACKLE BRINGING DOWNEMISSIONS IN VIRGINIA WITHOUTPUTTING FORTH A PLAN THAT NOTEVEN EXECUTIVES AT THE UTILITIESBELIEVE IS DOABLE.IT'S GONNA IN FACT,INCREASE VIRGINIANS BILLS BYP UTO $1,000 A YEAR, IT PUTS OURENTIRE ENERGY GRID AT RISK."<SAT14-1915 1:41- 1:54,MCAULIFFE "I'M CALLING FOR CLEANENERGY BY2035.AND WHEN I THINK OF CLEANENERGY, I THINK JOBS.I MEAN,WE'RE TALKING 1000S AND 1000S OFNEW JOBS.THAT'S WHAT I THIN OKFWHEN I THINK OF CLEAN ENERGY.THAT IS OUR FUTURE."THE TEXAS LAW BANNING ABORTIONSAT SIX WEEKS THAT WASUPHELD BY THE SUPREME COURT ALSOBOURGHT A CONTRAST BETWEEN THETWO.<SAT14-1920 1:59- 2:15,YONUGKIN "I WOULD NOT SIGN THETEXAS BILLTODAY.AS I'VE SAID THROUGH THISENTIRE CAMPAIGN, I'M PRO LIFE.IBELIEVE IN EXCEPTIONS IN THECASEO F RAPE AND INCEST AND WHENTHE LIFE OF THE MOTHER IS INJEOPARDY.BUT THE TEXAS BILL ALSOALSO IS UNWORKABLE ANDCONFUSING." <SAT14-1920 3:39-3:56, MCAULIFFE " I BELIEVE AWOMAN OUGHT TO MAKE A DECISIONABOUT OUR OWN REPRODUCTIVERIGHTS.AND I WILL SUPPORT THOSEAND I WAS A BRICK WALL.WHILIE WASGOVERNOR.I VETOED ALL THEBILLS THAT HE WOULD HAVEPROPOSED THAT BAN ABORTION ANDDEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD.ISUPPORT THE LAWS THAT WE HAVE ONTHE BOOKS TODAY."AFTER THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYDDEMANDS FORPOLICE REFORM HAVE INCLUDED ANEND TO QUALIFIED IMMUNITY BUTBOTH CANDIDATES SAID IT WASIMPORTANT TO MAINTAIN.<SAT14-1930 2:01- 2:23,YOUNGKIN "WE HAVE A FUNDINGPROBLEM,BUT WE ALSO HAVE A MORALEPROBLEM.QUALIFIEDIMMUNITY PROTECTS LAWENFORCEMENT HEROES FROMFRIVOLOUS CIVIL LAWSUITS, NOTWHEN THERE'S DERELICTION OFDUTY, AND I HAVEN'T MET A SINGLESINGLE LAW ENFORCEMENTHERO WHOO DES NOT WANT TO ROOTOUT BAD POLICE." <SAT14-19302:47- 3:05" ANY OFFICER WHO'S ACTING INGOOD FAITH SHOULD AND WILL HAVETHE FULL PROTECTIONS OF THECOMMONWEALTHOF VIRGINIA.YOU DON'T WANT ANYONE GOING OUTTHERE PUTTING THEIR LIVES ATRISK, ANDUS NOT HAVING THEIR BACK.SO,BUT IF YOU HAVE A LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICER WHOBREAKS THE LAW, THAT'S WHEREQUALIFIED IMMUNITY DSEN."YOU MAY WANT TO MARK SOME OFTHESE DATES YOUR CALENDAR.VOETRS CAN START CASTINGBALLOTS IN- PERSON TOMRROW--SEPTEMBER 17TH.THE DEADLINE TOPERSON TOMRROW --SEPTEMBER 17TH.THE DEADLINE TO UPDATE YOURVOTER INFORMATION IS OCTOBER12TH...AND YOU CANREQUEST MAIL-IN BALLOTS UP UNTILOCTOBER 22ND.ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY NOVEMBER2ND...