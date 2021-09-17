Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal REACTS On Sonu Sood's I-T Raid

On the second day of the Income Tax authorities' survey operation at Sonu Sood's home, followers have started using the hashtag #IstandWithSonuSood on Twitter.
Many people have shown their support for Sonu on Twitter
On the second day of the Income Tax authorities' survey operation at Sonu Sood's home, followers have started using the hashtag #IstandWithSonuSood on Twitter.
Many people have shown their support for Sonu on Twitter
The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that 48-year-old Sood will be the brand..
Teams of IT sleuths began the raids on Wednesday (September 15) morning in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe, official..