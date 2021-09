Covid 19 Update India: 34,403 new cases registered in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered 34,403 new covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Almost 68 per cent of the total cases reported nationally are from Kerala.

Meanwhile, with 1,121 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Mizoram's positivity rate currently stands at 14.36 per cent.

#Covid19updateIndia #KeralaCovidupdate #MizoramCovidupdate