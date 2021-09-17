COVID-19 vaccine booster shots: Who is eligible now & who could become eligible to get one soon

The topic of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots has been contentious between health officials and President Joe Biden's administration.
The topic of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots has been contentious between health officials and President Joe Biden's administration.
To put the timing in perspective, Pfizer submitted their data to the FDA seeking booster approval for those 16 and older exactly..
We're still learning how to live with COVID-19. The science changes a lot because we're getting new data every day. Today, 13..