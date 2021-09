A year later: Family questioning why father's killing remains unsolved

FOUND INSIDE OF HIS HOME INLAWTELL.JOSEPH VLIALAN SENIOR'S DEATHRULED A HOMICIDE BY BLUNT FORCETRAMA.AND A YEAR LATER....HIS FAMILYIS QUESTIONING WHY THEY ARESTILLWAITING FOR ANSWERS IN SUCH AVIOLENT KILLING.I THINK ABOUT IT EVERYDAY.

WHATHAPPENED.

DID HE SUFFER.

HOWLONGDID HE SUFFER.

MY LIFE HASN'TBEEN THE SAME SINCE.

THEY TOOKAWAY MY BEST FRIEND.

IT'S STILLHARDTO TALK ABOUT.

JOSEPH VALLIANSENIOR'S BODY WAS FOUND INSIDEOF HIS HOME.HE WAS BEATEN TO DEATH...WITHHIS HAND TIED BEHIND HIS BACKWITH A BELT HEOWNED.

HIS CHILDREN SAY T NOHAVING THEIR FATHERHERE IS PAINFUL...BUT NOTKNOWING WHO KILLED HIM MAKESTHAT PAIN REMOAGONIZING AND UNIMAGINABLE.

WEDON'T KNOW ANYTHING.

NO ANSWERS.WE WERE TOLD THE DNAEVIDENCE IS NOT BACK.I SPOKE TO CRIME LAB TODAY ONTHIS CASE AND WAS ASSURED NDAYMOWHEN THE LADY HANDLING IT WILLBE BACK...AGAIN WE WILL REQUESTTHEY REVIEW THE EVIDENCEAND SOMETHING SO WE CAN PUT THISBEHIND US.SAINT LANDRY PARISH SHERIFFBOBBY GUIDROZ SAYS THE BACKLOGAT THECRIME LAB IS WHY THE DNAEVIDENCE IN THE VALLIAN DEATHHAS NOT BEEN PROCESSEDIN A YEAR'S TIME.

HE SAYS THISCASE IS ACTIVE AND SOLVABLE.WE DO HAVE A PERSON OF INTERESTWE ARE STILL WATCHING.

WE HAVECOLLECTEDEVIDENCE AT THE SCENE THAT COULDCHANGE THAT STATUS FROM PERSONOFINTEREST TO A SUSPECT.

THEFAMILY AND SHERIFF AGREE....THEPERSON WHO KILLED THE FATHER OFFOUR IS LIKELY SOMEONE WHO KNEWHIM ANDROBBERY COULD HAVE BEEN AMOTIVE.

THERE WAS A SAFE INSIDETHE VICTIM'SHOME THAT WENT MISSING THE NIGHTHE DIED.IT'S NEVER BEEN RECOVERED.

WEGOT TWO TIPS THAT DIDN'T PANOUT.THE SHERIFF SAYS ALL OTHER TIPSIN THIS CASE HAVE GONE QUIET.WE NEED TWO THINGS, THE CRIMELAB TO GET OUR EVIDENCAND EANALYZE IT ANDPEOPLE WHO KNOW MORE THAN THEYE ARSAYING TO COME FORWARD.DO YOU THINK THIS IS A MATTER OFPEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY NOTCONGMIFORWARD.

DEFINITELY!

IF YOUKNOW SOMETHING COME OUT AND SAYIT.

IF IT WAS YOUR FAMILY, I'DDOTHE SAME FOR YOU.

THESEINDIVIDUALS ARE STILL LIVINGAMOUNGST US AND COULD DO THISAGN.AIHIS CHILDREN TELLS ME LASTSUMMER THEIR FATHER WAS ON AVENTILATORFIGHTING COVID.

HE SURVIVEDTHE VIRUS.....ONLY TO BEKILLED IN HIS HOME THREE MONTHSLATER.STILL TO COME ON KC:ATHIS CHILDREN TELLS ME LASTSUMMER THEIR FATHER WAS AONVENTILATORFIGHTING COVID.

HE SURVIVEDTHE VIRUS.....ONLY TO BE KILLEDIN HIS HOME THREE MONTHS LAT