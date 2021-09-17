Homeowner claims 'sneaky' council worker smashed car window then tried to cover it up

Jay Elton, 31, from Willerby, East Yorkshire, woke up on September 6 to find his car window shattered.After reviewing his doorbell's CCTV footage, he realised that it was caused by a council lawnmower that was cutting the grass in the area that morning.He said it looked like something had got stuck in the gears of the lawnmower and propelled it at his car window, causing it to shatter.Minutes later, he said the video showed the council worker returning with stones from Jay's front garden and placing it around the car as a cover-up.