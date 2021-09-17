Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ROST

Year to date, Ross Stores Inc has lost about 5.7% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.6%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 310.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 2.6%, and Baidu, trading up 1.6% on the day.