Widow pleads for answers four years after husband and avid cyclist was murdered on trail

ONLY ON NEWS 5 TONIGHT...TRYING TO SOLVE A FOUR YEAR D OLCOLD CASE.THERE ARE STILL NO ANSWERS INTHE CASE OF TIM WATKINS A--CYCLIST, SHOT AND KILLED ON ATRAIL IN THE PALMER LAKE ARE..A.TOMORROW MARKS FOUR YEARS TO THEDAY...SINCE HIS BODY WAS FOUND.IN AN CLEXUSIVE INTERVIEW --COLETTE BORDELON SPOKE WITHWATKINS WIDOW...FOR THE FIRST TIME, SINCE THETRAGEDY.UPDATE LOWER THIS RDOK RQINTRO: ASKING SOMEONE TOO GBACK, AND RELIVE THEIR DARKESTDAYS -- IS NO SIMPLE REQUEST...BUT FOR GINGER WATKINS -- M TIWATKINS WIDOW -- SHE SAYS IT'SSOMETHING SHE DOES EVERY SINE GLDAY, OF HER LIFE.SOT: "I DON'T KNOW I'VE ALWAYSKIND OF HAD THIS SECRET LILETTCRUSH ON TIMMY."TRACK: GINGER SAYS SHE KNEW M TI-- PCTRAICALLY HER WHOLE LIFE.NAT: FOR AS LONG AS I'VE EVERKNOWN HIM, HE'S ALWAYS HADHAT TCRAZY HAIRTRACK: THEIR LIVES -- ALWAYSCONNECTED BY A COMMON LOVE- -CYCLING.NAT: I WANT TOEM REMBEREVERYTHING ABOUT HIM, I WANT TOREMEMBER HIS VOICE, EVERYTNGHITRACK: THE TWO, MARRIEIND2015...BUT NEVER GOT TO CELEBRATE TIRHESECOND ANNIVERSARY -- WHICHWOULD'VE BEEN THE DAY AFTER, TIMWAS FOUND DEAD OFF THE LIMBAUGHTRAIL, NEAR .

MTHERMAN -- IN SEPTEMBER, OF 2017.NAT: HE WAS THE LOVE OF MY LIFETRACK: GINGER -- WAS OUT ON E THTRAIL SEARCHING FOR TIM -- THATDAY.SOT: "WE HEARD SOMEBODY ONHE TRADIO SAY TH..AT.SORRY...SAY THATTHEY NEEDED HELP DOWN BY TIM'SBIKE, AT THE LOCATION WHERETIM'S BIKE WAS...D ANTHEY ANSWERED BACK AND THEYSAID, 'WHAT KINDF OHELP?'

AND THEY SAID THEY NEEDEDTHE CORONER." TRACK: NOSUSPECTS, EVER NAMED IN THECASE...BEINING VESTIGATED, AS AHOMICIDE.

..SOT: "IF IT WAS ACCIDENTALIT,BECAME MURDER WHEN THEYCOVERED HIM UP...WHEN THEY PUT HIM IN THAT LITTLEHOLE, AND COVERED HIM THWIBRANCHES."TRACK: FOUR YEARS HAVE PASSED...SOT: "REMEMBER IT LIKE IT S WAYESTERDAY, THAT FEELING, THEFEELING IS SO VISCERAL WITH ME,IT'S JUST EXHAUSTING, IT JUSTTAKES ME DOWN." OR "IT'SDEVASTATING EVERY YEAR.AND I DON'T EVEN NEED TO LOOK ATTHE DATE ON THE CALENDAR, IT'SPALPABLE TO ME." TRACK: AND NOQUESTIONS, HAVE BEEN ANSWERED.SOT: IT'S DEVASTATING TO KNOW,AND IT'S HARD FOR ME TO EVENLIVE HERE AND KNOW THAT THERE'SSOMEBODY OUT THERE THATESSENTIALLY HAS ALL OF OURINFORMATION AND HAS TAKEN AWAYTHIS BEAUTIFUL PERSON, THISHUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER,BROTHER, SON, AND JUST UPENDEDOUR LIVES." TRACK: SO AS WEWALKED TO ONE OF TIM'SMEMORIAL..S.ON A TRAIL, HE USED TO LOVE...SOT: "I SEE HIM IN EVERY SUNSET,I SEE HIM ANYWHERE OUT HERE.OUTSIDE WAS TIMMY'S CHURCH."TRACK: IN THE WIND...NAT: CRICKETS CHIRPING ON SHOTOF SUN IN EETRTRACK: AND THROUGH THE TREES...GINGER KNOWS TIM, HAS NEVERTRULY LEFT HER.SOT: "WE LOVE HIM, AND WE MISSHIM, AND HIS GRANDKIDS AREBEAUTIFUL, I'MSURE HE KNOWS, I'M SURE HE'STHERE."TRACK: BUT SS AYALL OF THOSEHO WLOVED HIM -- DESERVE TO KNOWWHAT HAPPENED.SOT: "FIND THE PERSON THATKILLED MY HUSBAND." TRACK: ASSHE FACES ANOTHER YEAR --WITHOUT TIM BY HER SIDE -- BUTHIS LEGACY, ON THE TRA.TAG: I REACHED OUT TO THE ELPASO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE...TO SEE IF ANY INVESTIGATORSCOULD TALK ABOUT THE CASE...THEY SAY THEY'RE STILL LOOKINGINTO LEADS ON THE CRIM..E.AND BECAUSE OF IT'S COMPLEXNATURE -- DETAILS OF THEINVESTIGIOATN WILL NOT BERELEASED RIGHTOW N.BUT IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING --CALL THE SHERIFF'S OFFE IC