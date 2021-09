You Season 3 on Netflix | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix thriller series You Season 3, created by Caroline Kepnes.

It stars Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, Shay Mitchell, Victoria Pedretti, James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Carmela Zumbado.

You Season 3 Release Date: October 15, 2021 on Netflix After you watch You drop a review.

