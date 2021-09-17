Friday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Education & Training Services

Leading the group were shares of National Cinemedia, up about 4.3% and shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings up about 4% on the day.

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Chegg, trading up by about 3.7% and Adtalem Global Education, trading up by about 2.9% on Friday.