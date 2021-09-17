Lil Nas X Drops New Album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X, Drops New Album, 'Montero'.

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' includes the singles “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down” and “Industry Baby.”.

Pitchfork reports that the new album features collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat.

On September 17, Lil Nas X also released the music video for “That’s What I Want.”.

The video was directed by STILLZ.

According to Pitchfork, the new album's promotional cycle has garnered attention and controversy.

The video for the album’s title track drew backlash from conservative pundits over a scene featuring a demonic lap dance.

The rapper's limited satanic shoe release contributed to the minor panic.

Leading up to the release, Lil Nas X also had an 'SNL' wardrobe malfunction.

And he gained attention at this year's BET awards for a performance-closing kiss.

Pitchfork points out that the promos for the new album also featured a pregnant Lil Nas X.

Late on September 16, the rapper shared an episode of his satirical talk show 'The Montero Show.'.

