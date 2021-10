Emily Ratajkowski and Vera Wang Peel Back the Layers of Her Met Dress

According to Wang, comfort is seduction.

Director: Alexandra Gavillet DP: Emmanuella Zachariou Editor: William Gallegos Supervising Producer: Jordin Rocchi Producer, On-Set: Maya Solo AC: Sarah Penson Audio: Michael Guggino Location: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel VP, Digital Video Programming and Development: Robert Semmer Entertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio Kletnoy Director of Content: Tara Homeri Showrunner: Lila Benaissa Production Manager: Emily Yates Post-Production Manager: Marco Glinbizzi Production Coordinator: Kit Fogarty Title Art By Erin Knutson Studio Modeling by Philip Vanderhyden