Prince Philip's Will To Be Kept Secret For 90 Years, Rules British Court.

A judge from London's High Court issued the ruling on Sept.

16.

The stated purpose of the ruling is to maintain the dignity of the British monarchy.

The degree of publicity that publication would be likely to attract would be very extensive and wholly contrary to the aim of maintaining the dignity of the Sovereign, Andrew McFarlane, London's High Court Family Division, via CNN.

[It shall be sealed and] no copy of the will should be made for the record or kept on the court file, Andrew McFarlane, London's High Court Family Division, via CNN.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years.

He died in April, having lived for nearly a century.

The ruling, granting privacy to Philip's will, is in keeping with British legal tradition.

Despite the fact that the petition for secrecy was submitted in private.

The judge explained that making his ruling public was "necessary.".

[Publicizing the ruling is a] necessary and proportionate intrusion into the private affairs of Her Majesty and the Royal Family.., Andrew McFarlane, London's High Court Family Division, via CNN.

... to make public the fact that an application to seal the will of HRH The Prince Philip... , Andrew McFarlane, London's High Court Family Division, via CNN.

... has been made and granted in private, and to explain the underlying reasons, Andrew McFarlane, London's High Court Family Division, via CNN.

The ruling comes at a time when the Royal Family is under increased scrutiny for a number of reasons.

Including internal issues following Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein