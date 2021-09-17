McDonald’s Is Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day With 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s is offering its Double Cheeseburger for just 50 cents on the McDonald's app.

The Double Cheeseburger was added to the menu in 1965 after only appearing as a promotional item in the United States.

To get the cheeseburger, customers must download the McDonald’s app and sign up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program.

From there, customers will be able to order their $.50 cheeseburger.

The promotion comes as the fast-food chain continues to push its recently-launched MyMcDonald’s Rewards program.

Since the offer is to encourage customers to download the app, the deal is only available to first-time users.

It can also only be used one time, meaning one burger per customer.

The offer will only be available on Saturday, September 18, through the company's app