Comforter, her balls.

Zoegirl with autism who wasn'when she first came to awaWe have made great progresshe's been with us.

She umit and she'll sing for yougot her, she wouldn't shebut won't do a lot of anytis looking for a family whchaotic, she does stem a lstruggles with a lot of chlife would be the ideal faand work with Zoe say sheshe's so sweet and loving.one of the ones that likealways once told her hand