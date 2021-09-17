Kaia Gerber’s First-Ever Met Gala Look Is Inspired By Bianca Jagger

- Hi Vogue, I'm Kaia Gerber,we're at the Carlyle,I'm getting ready for my first Met.Come on in![classical piano music]- [Kaia] I am just lookingforward to being there.I feel like I've seenit for so many years,so it'll be interesting to seewhat the reality of the Met really is.I expect to be terrified,and I also expect to just belike mesmerized by everything.I started planning mylook four months ago.One word I'd use to describemy look is elegant, I think, I hope.- [Kaia] All right, let's do it.- [Female Speaker] We'redoing very well on time.- Okay, good.I think we're okay.- [Kaia] The inspirationfor my look tonightwas actually a gownthat Bianca Jagger woreto the Met Ball in 1981,and Oscar de La Renta sokindly remade it for me.So that was the inspo for this.All my accessories tonight are from Omega,including my watch and myring and my little earrings.And I was drawn to them becausethey're all very dainty,and they all remind me ofthe very vintage pieces.Okay, gotta go, see you there![paparazzi yelling][cameras going off][background chatter]