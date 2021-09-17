Woman calls out in-laws over their ‘inconsiderate’ mid-vacation behavior

A woman doesn't know what todo about her in-laws repeatedlyputting her in unsafe situations.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help."My husband and I go on a beach vacation every year with my husband's parents and we always share a condo," she explained."Both his mom and dad can be very petty and hard-headed.

At the beginning of the trip, they got into an argument over our dinner bill."Both his mom and dad can be very petty and hard-headed.

At the beginning of the trip, they got into an argument over our dinner bill."About 15 minutes of back-and-forth go by and the bill is paid, and we are ready to leave.

Dad-in-law, however, is still fuming."we took separate vehicles to the restaurant.

He decides to ride with us to avoid the car ride with his wife.

My husband's car is virtually a two-seater."we took separate vehicles to the restaurant.

He decides to ride with us to avoid the car ride with his wife.

My husband's car is virtually a two-seater."It has a back seat but it is virtually unusable.

During this ride I cannot move, I cannot see where we are going, and I'm unable to be wearing a seat belt."It has a back seat but it is virtually unusable.

During this ride I cannot move, I cannot see where we are going, and I'm unable to be wearing a seat belt."I felt extremely unsafe.

I'm TERRIFIED of driving in general".Reddit users thought the in-laws should have been more thoughtful."Petty arguments are not a reason to put someone’s safety at risk," one user wrote