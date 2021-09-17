Woman furious over boyfriend’s ‘unbearable’ movie-watching habits

A woman is upset with her boyfriend, who keeps spoiling movies they watch together.

She shared the dilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.Movies are the Reddit user's passion, but her boyfriend Andy spoils every film they watch.

She confronted him about it and he agreed to stop.But the next time they watched a film together, he was back to his old ways."This past Thursday he came over to my place so we could watch a new movie together," she explained."Andy had my phone in his hand and was seemingly looking up spoilers for the movie.

He promised he won't spoil it for me and I can trust him this time to not say anything"."Minutes later he spoke up and said, 'Hey babe I just wanted to tell you that XYZ will happen at the end.'

I said I was done and canceled our movie night".Reddit users thought Andy was completely in the wrong."OP should dump him," one person wrote.

"Do not date someone who can’t control themselves from making you miserable," another said