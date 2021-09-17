TikToker exposes influencers who edit and distort their videos

This 23-year-old TikToker has made it her mission to expose the truth behind all those perfect photos and videos on social media.Sophie, aka @residualdata, is showing her 72,000 TikTok followers how to navigate the distorted reality presented on social media.In a typical post, Sophie pulls photos and videos from influencers and campaigns to explain how they've been edited.On August 16, she responded to a viral fashion video that was circulating on Douyin (Chinese TikTok).The clip showed a slender woman with an hourglass figure walking down the street.A distorted pole and the heavily blurred background were signs that the footage had been altered.Many didn't realize the video was a fake at all