Happy Birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith! (Saturday, September 18th)

Happy Birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith!.

Jada Pinkett Smith turns 50 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

Pinkett Smith went to high school with Tupac Shakur.

2.

She is the lead singer for her metal band, Wicked Wisdom.

3.

Pinkett Smith started her own production company, 100% Womon Productions.

4.

She met her husband, Will Smith, while auditioning for 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'.

5.

She has admitted that she finds fame "quite unnatural.".

Happy Birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith!