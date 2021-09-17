Happy Birthday, Jimmy Fallon! (Sunday, Sept. 19)

James Thomas Fallon Jr. turns 47 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the comical late night show host.

1.

His teacher wrote that he would “replace David Letterman on the 'Late Night Show'” in his eighth grade yearbook.

2.

He has his own Ben & Jerry’s flavor, The Tonight Dough.

3.

Fallon landed his dream job when he became a member of 'Saturday Night Live.'.

4.

He won the Best Comedy Album Grammy for 'Blow Your Pants Off.'.

5.

Fallon is known for “Jimmy Falloning,” where he breaks character and laughs during his acting.

