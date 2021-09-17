Skip to main content
Top 10 Hidden Details in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:18s 0 shares 1 views

With so many incredible things going on in each scene, Potter fans were bound to miss some of these awesome details.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the background details and Easter Eggs you may have missed during your first cinematic trip into Hogwarts.

Our countdown includes The Names Next to James Potter’s Quidditch Award, Clothing That Reflects the Trio’s Personalities, Snape’s Coded Classroom Message, and more!

