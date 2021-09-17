Easy and healthy soup recipes

Here are five easy and healthy soup recipes from TikTok.1.

Korean beef and seaweed soup.To make it, soak dried seaweed in water until it turns a rich green color.

Then, stir fry strips of beef and seaweed, adding the seaweed water after 5 minutes.Once the water boils, add a clove of minced garlic, boil for another 5 minutes, and the soup will be ready to eat!.2.

Vegan four-ingredient potato leek soup.To make it, toss some chopped leeks into a pot and cook them with olive oil and salt.

Once they’re translucent, add potatoes, pistachios, and a few cups of water.When the potatoes become tender, blend the soup, then add more pistachios, lemon juice, and salt for extra flavor!.3.

Cilantro lime chicken soup.Just grab a store-bought rotisserie chicken and add it to a pot with some canned tomatoes and onions, chicken broth, garlic, green peppers, and celery.Once the broth has cooked down a bit and the ingredients have heated up, add taco seasoning, lime juice, and cilantro.4.

Butternut squash and chili pepper soup.cut a butternut squash in half and roast it in the oven.

Then, season onion and garlic with paprika and chili flakes and sauté in a pan.Once the butternut squash is cooked, scoop it out and blend it in a food processor with the garlic and onion as well as a bit of coconut milk.Finally, pour the mixture into a pan and heat through, then garnish the soup with parsley and cayenne pepper.5.

Vegan ginger and vegetable soup.Start by cooking up some garlic, scallions, ginger, carrots, celery, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and chickpeas, seasoning them with red pepper flakes, turmeric, oregano, thyme, sage, garlic powder, and salt and pepper.As the vegetables cook, stir in some vegetable broth and coconut milk.

Once the soup is fully cooked, you can either blend it until smooth or eat it as is!