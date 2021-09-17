Lil Nas X Gives Birth To Debut Album 'Montero'
Lil Nas X Gives Birth To Debut Album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X's baby is here!

Of course, we're talking about his debut album 'Montero'.

To celebrate the release of his new project, the LGBTQ+ icon spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the musical influences behind the record.