Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, September 29, 2021

10 Things To Know Before Playing Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:26s 0 shares 1 views

10 Things To Know Before Playing Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
10 Things To Know Before Playing Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

The next Lego game has been in development for quite some time now, and because of that, we haven’t had a new entry from TT since 2018!

For this video, we'll be breakingdown what you should know about Lego Star Wars: The Star Wars Saga before its [supposed] launch in Spring 2022!

The next Lego game has been in development for quite some time now, and because of that, we haven’t had a new entry from TT since 2018!

For this video, we'll be breakingdown what you should know about Lego Star Wars: The Star Wars Saga before its [supposed] launch in Spring 2022!

Our list includes Story Mode, Level Design, Combat, Character Grid, DLC and more!