10 Things To Know Before Playing Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

The next Lego game has been in development for quite some time now, and because of that, we haven’t had a new entry from TT since 2018!
For this video, we'll be breakingdown what you should know about Lego Star Wars: The Star Wars Saga before its [supposed] launch in Spring 2022!
Our list includes Story Mode, Level Design, Combat, Character Grid, DLC and more!