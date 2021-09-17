Skip to main content
Friday, September 17, 2021

Top 10 Things to Remember Before Seeing The Matrix Resurrections

The new addition to this epic sci-fi franchise looks incredible.

For this list, we’ll be looking at both important story elements from the original films, and other notable points of interest about the Matrix franchise that you should know before the new flick hits theatres.

Our countdown includes Only Two Original Core Cast Members Remain, Neo Made a Deal With the Machines, The Oracle Foretold the Return of Neo, and more!

