Cry Macho on HBO Max with Clint Eastwood | "Macho & Mustangs" Featurette

Check out the official "Macho & Mustangs" featurette for the HBO Max Western drama movie Cry Macho, directed by Clint Eastwood.

It stars Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Horacio Garcia Rojas and Fernanda Urrejola.

Cry Macho Release Date: September 17, 2021 In Theaters and On HBO Max After you watch Cry Macho drop a review.

