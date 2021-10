Constantine Maroulis and Kendra Erika Release Dance Remix of Song from Broadway Smash Wicked

Tony-nominated actor and singer Constantine Maroulis and pop singer-songwriter Kendra Erika released a new single together, 'As Long As You're Mine,' a dance version of the song from the hit Broadway musical Wicked .

The duo decided to release the new track the same day Broadway reopened after shutting down in March of last year.

We sat down with the stars earlier this week at the LifeMinute Studios the day of the release to hear all about the new single, as well as what's next for each of them.