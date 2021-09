Fiesta Hispana returns to Barney Allis Plaza after COVID-19 canceled celebration last year

KANSAS CITYCELEBRATING HISPANICHERITAGE TODAY IN THEHEART OF DOWNTOWN.THEIR KEEPINGFESTIVITIES GOING WITH"FIESTA HISPANA" --CONTINUING INTOTOGHNIT.OF COURSE THERE'SPLENTY OF ACTIVITIES...BUT IT ALSO HOLDSSTRONGER SIGNIFICANCE.IT'S A TIME TO CELEBRATEHISPANIC HTOISRY ANDCULTURE -- WHICHORGANIZERS HOPE TOBRING TO THE FOREFRONTIN THESE EVENTS.Lucy Muzquiz - VolunteerCoordinato Fier,sta Hispana"we're everywhere, we've been inevery part of history, butpeopleon d'tknow that.

You don't hear-- wehaveoursuccess stories, and we'reproudof them.

But the country doesn'tknow that and appreciate it likewedo."THERE'S STILL TIME TOSTOP BY.YOU CAN GRAB PLENTYOF FOOD -- AND LISTEN TOSOME HISPANIC