Kern County honors U.S servicemen unaccounted for

Friday, across the U.S. people, are honoring the thousands of U.S. servicemen still unaccounted for.

While we have Memorial Day and Veterans’ day, national POW/MIA Day pays special tribute to the 82,000 servicemen who never made it home.

Kern County officials gathered Friday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery to read the names of more than 100 soldiers who never returned to Kern County.