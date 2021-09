Ranveer Singh As Ravana In Sita Played By Kangana Ranaut ? How Will Deepika React

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has recently signed the big budget mythological drama film Sita The Incarnation, in which she will be seen in the role of Mother Sita.Well, we bring to you the biggest news of the moment, according to the reports, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the negative character of Lankesh Rao in this film.