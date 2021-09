Rakhi Sawant’s husband responds after AAP calls Navjot Sidhu by her name | Oneindia News

AAP co-incharge of Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha on Friday took a swipe at Punjab Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu calling him the Rakhi Sawant of state politics.

His comment was read as sexist.

Rakhi Sawant herself responded.

#NavjotSidhu #RakhiSawant #AAP