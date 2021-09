Bengaluru: 5 family members including 9-month-old baby found dead; 2-year-old rescued |Oneindia News

Yesterday night, 5 persons of a family, including a nine-month-old, were found dead in a house in Bengaluru.

According to West division police, a 2-year-old girl was found unconscious and was rescued by the police and is now under treatment in a hospital.

The incident came to light after the arrival of the house owner Halegere Shankar, who is a journalist with a local newspaper.

