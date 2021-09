Students urged to get Covid jab as unis set up pop-up clinic

Students at Oxford Brookes University are offered coronavirus vaccinations at the start of the academic year.

Oxford Brookes is one of many universities setting up pop-up clinics during freshers' week.

NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis is urging university students to get a Covid jab on campus.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn