Black Women Who Have Won Primetime Emmy Awards

Only about 35 black women have take home the trophies for acting and creative arts from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Only about 35 black women have take home the trophies for acting and creative arts from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Only about 35 black women have take home the trophies for acting and creative arts from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
It’s checkmate on the first of three 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows, and Saturday was a huge evening for “The Queen’s..