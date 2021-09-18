Smerconish: What social media doesn't show us about Gabby Petito's life
Smerconish: What social media doesn't show us about Gabby Petito's life

CNN’s Michael Smerconish says new revelations about the negative effects of Instagram and social media made him think about the case of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old who has not been heard from since going on a road trip with her fiance.