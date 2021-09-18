Taliban reopens schools in Afghanistan for boys only and repurposes women's affairs ministry

The Taliban ordered boys and male teachers to return to secondary schools on Saturday but made no mention of girls.
The ministry for women's affairs has been renamed the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.
The Taliban has replaced Afghanistan's women's ministry with an all-male "vice and virtue ministry".
