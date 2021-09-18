Giancarlo Esposito Talks 'The Mandalorian' Emmy Nomination

Giancarlo Esposito tells Carlos Bustamante how he's feeling about his nomination for "The Mandalorian" going into Emmys weekend.
More with the actor on ET Canada next week as we detail his exciting starring role in the video game "Far Cry 6".
